CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, Golden 1 Center, Harrison Barnes, losing streak, Protests, Sacramento Kings, Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes didn’t see the group of protesters making their way to Golden 1 Center for a second round of protests Tuesday. He only heard they were coming — and he was perfectly fine with it.

Barnes is hopeful the protests stir debate that he believes is long overdue, not just in Sacramento but around the country.

mavericks 938988736 Mavericks Beat Kings 103 97 To End 5 Game Skid Amid Protests

The Dallas Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr. (1) dunks against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (credit: Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

“If they were doing this somewhere else in the city, would they still be garnering the same attention?” Barnes asked following the Mavericks’ 103-97 win over the Kings. “Would it be at the front of every opposing team that’s coming in here? Would it be national news that the Sacrmento Kings are locking fans out of their stadium? Why are they locking fans out of the stadium? Oh, because this young man was killed. Then the dialogue keeps going that way.”

“There’s never an easy way that’s easy for everyone who’s involved to accept it and be on board, but the point is to bring attention to something, to start a debate, and that’s what they’re doing.”

The Mavericks ended their five-game losing streak behind strong performances from Barnes (20 points, six assists, five rebounds) and Dennis Smith Jr. (19 points, six assists), but the focus remained on the protests.

Outside the arena, demonstrators gathered to protest the March 18 fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man who was in his grandparents’ backyard. Most fans were prevented from entering Golden1 Center and the team later released a statement saying refunds would be given.

It was the second time in six days that protesters forced a lockdown at Golden 1 Center.

stephon clark protest 938961868 Mavericks Beat Kings 103 97 To End 5 Game Skid Amid Protests

Black Lives Matter protesters block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center where the Sacramento Kings on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some fans who arrived early were let in and allowed to move down into the lower bowl of the arena. Although no official attendance was given, the crowd was estimated at around 4,000.

That was twice the number of people who were allowed in last Thursday when protesters formed a human chain around the arena and forced the start of the game to be delayed.

“Hopefully (the protests) keep the discussion going in all sorts of communities, not only here,” Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki said. “It’s just unfortunately that things like this continue to happen. Communities need all the help they can get.”

The Kings have home games slated for Thursday, the same day as Clark’s funeral, and Saturday, when a march is also scheduled.

“Despite what’s going on, we’ve still got to do our jobs and come in here and hoop,” Sacramento’s Willie Cauley-Stein said.

Smith played well in his second game back from an ankle injury. Doug McDermott scored seven of his 15 points during a big run in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Harrison and Johnathan Motley had 10 points apiece for the Mavericks.

Dallas led by 18 with 3:44 remaining before Sacramento went on a 17-4 run. Buddy Hield had six points as part of the spurt and Frank Mason made two free throws to pull the Kings to 102-97 with 21.9 seconds left.

Kyle Collinsworth made one of two free throws for the Mavericks to seal the win.

Skal Labissiere had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Kosta Koufos scored 15 for Sacramento.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch