CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:banana, Chris Melore, Food, Ice Cream, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — With summer just months away, scientists say they have created an ice cream recipe that won’t turn into a mess in the hot sun.

According to a report from the American Chemical Society, a team of researchers from Columbia and Canada have developed a melt-resistant ice cream that holds its consistency in the heat and has a much longer shelf life.

Scientists in Japan invented a similar ice cream recipe that took chemical compounds found in strawberries to help stop melting last year. Working off this research, Dr. Robin Zuluaga Gallego and his team added banana plant fibers to a standard ice cream mix.

“Our findings suggest that cellulose nanofibers extracted from banana waste could help improve ice cream in several ways,” Dr. Gallego said in the ACS report. The new frozen treat reportedly has the same creaminess and texture of regular ice cream as well.

The fibers are part of the abundant amount of waste created by harvesting bananas. Normally, the banana plant is just disposed of once the fruit has been picked. Using the microscopic fibers from the banana plant stems, the researchers discovered a natural anti-melting agent.

“The fibers could lead to the development of a thicker and more palatable dessert… This would allow for a more relaxing and enjoyable experience with the food, especially in warm weather,” Gallego added.

A heat-resistant ice cream could mean big business in the United States. The average American reportedly eats 23 pounds of the frozen treat each year.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch