DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unarmed security guard was shot and killed early Wednesday outside of a northwest Dallas hotel. The deadly incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located just off of the LBJ Freeway near Greenville Avenue.

Police said that a man came to the hotel but, for some reason, the 72-year-old security guard asked him to leave. The man left, but returned a short time later holding a gun. He fired several shots at the unarmed guard, striking him and killing him at the scene.

The name of the guard has not yet been released.

The suspect stayed at the hotel afterward and was arrested by police. His name has also not yet been released. Authorities are investigating the fatal incident. A motive for the shooting is not known.