FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff has confirmed that “affluenza teen,” Ethan Couch’s mother, Tonya Couch was arrested earlier today on a probation violation.

NewsRadio 1080 KRLD said she failed a urine test.

According to her book-in sheet, Couch faces money laundering and hindering apprehension charges related to events in 2015 when she ran to Mexico with her son.

Ethan Couch is set to be released from jail next Monday.

The 20-year-old who as a teenager used an “affluenza” defense regarding a drunken-driving wreck that killed four people was sentenced to probation. But he violated that probation when he ran to Mexico and has served nearly two years in jail.

He’s set for release on April 2.