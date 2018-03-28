CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Bishop Lynch High School, Cincinnati Bearcats, Discrimination, Instagram, Local TV, Molly Alvey, Plano Senior High School, Shalom Ifeanyi, social media, Volleyball
(credit: Shalom Ifeanyi/Facebook)

CINCINNATI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying that she was kicked off of the team for posting photos on Instagram that were “too sexy.”

Shalom Ifeanyi filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, alleging racial and sex discrimination by UC and volleyball coach Molly Alvey.

Ifeanyi said that she was removed from the team because she did not fit the description of a UC volleyball player. She alleged that Alvey harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts.

20800187 1639631479403789 175729547365585328 n College Volleyball Player Says She Was Kicked Off Team For Photos That Were Too Sexy

(credit: Shalom Ifeanyi/Facebook)

The 19-year-old woman is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. UC Athletics spokesman Ryan Koslen said that the university has no comment on pending legal matters.

Cincinnati’s athletics website says that Ifeanyi is from North Texas and won two state championships with Bishop Lynch High School in 2012 and 2013. She was named state championship match MVP in 2013. She attended Plano Senior High School in 2015 and played her freshman year of college with Oregon State.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch