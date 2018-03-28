(credit: Shalom Ifeanyi/Facebook)

CINCINNATI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the school, saying that she was kicked off of the team for posting photos on Instagram that were “too sexy.”

Shalom Ifeanyi filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, alleging racial and sex discrimination by UC and volleyball coach Molly Alvey.

Ifeanyi said that she was removed from the team because she did not fit the description of a UC volleyball player. She alleged that Alvey harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts.

The 19-year-old woman is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. UC Athletics spokesman Ryan Koslen said that the university has no comment on pending legal matters.

Cincinnati’s athletics website says that Ifeanyi is from North Texas and won two state championships with Bishop Lynch High School in 2012 and 2013. She was named state championship match MVP in 2013. She attended Plano Senior High School in 2015 and played her freshman year of college with Oregon State.

