By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:beeping Easter eggs, Dallas ISD, disabilities, DISD, Easter egg hunt, Local TV, Special Needs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD and AT&T Pioneer put on their annual beeping Easter egg hunt Thursday.

More than 100 visually and sensory disable students from DISD came out to White Rock Lake to participate in the Easter egg hunt where the eggs beeped so they would be easily found by the children.

They also got to experience bunnies!

screen shot 2018 03 29 at 6 40 25 pm Annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt For Children With Disabilities

Dallas ISD and AT&T Pioneer have once again put on their annual beeping Easter egg hunt. (CBS11)

Amanda Wilkerson is a mother of a one of the boys who attended and said, “I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of these children to come and have an opportunity to work with Easter eggs and other craft events.”

Organizer Cody Brennfoerder from AT&T Pioneer said the event is aimed at making sure all children experience the joy of an Easter egg hunt.

“It gives us the opportunity to give them the chance to really enjoy that,” said Brennfoerder.

