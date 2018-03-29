DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD and AT&T Pioneer put on their annual beeping Easter egg hunt Thursday.

More than 100 visually and sensory disable students from DISD came out to White Rock Lake to participate in the Easter egg hunt where the eggs beeped so they would be easily found by the children.

They also got to experience bunnies!

Amanda Wilkerson is a mother of a one of the boys who attended and said, “I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of these children to come and have an opportunity to work with Easter eggs and other craft events.”

Organizer Cody Brennfoerder from AT&T Pioneer said the event is aimed at making sure all children experience the joy of an Easter egg hunt.

“It gives us the opportunity to give them the chance to really enjoy that,” said Brennfoerder.