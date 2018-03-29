FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A thrilling African safari turned into a frightening experience for an American man and his relative. They were observing wildlife in Tanzania, but one of the animals got a little too close for comfort.

Britton Hayes and his step-uncle were in an SUV on the safari when a cheetah jumped into the vehicle.

Hayes said that they just kept their eyes down and tried not to engage the cat while it hung out for about 10 minutes, exploring the SUV as the safari continued.

The cheetah eventually jumped back out of the vehicle and promptly devoured a gazelle.