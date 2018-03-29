CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
by Brooke Rogers | CBS11
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, evacuation lifted, evacuations, Gas leak, Local TV, mandatory evacuation, natural gas, Northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)The evacuation orders issued last night in the Northwest Dallas neighborhood plagued by gas leaks, were lifted Thursday afternoon.

Several dozen homes and apartments were part of a mandatory evacuation after people noticed a gas smell.

But while residents can return home, many say they won’t yet since gas won’t be restored for at least three days.

screen shot 2018 03 29 at 3 29 56 pm Evacuation Order Lifted After Gas Leak In Northwest Dallas

Atmos Energy crew in Northwest Dallas (Brooke Rogers – CBS11)

Atmos Energy crews are doing significant repairs, replacing the gas main and meters in the alley along Linda Drive and Nogales Drive.

Residents in 25 homes and 18 apartment units had about 20 minutes to grab their belongings and get out last night.

They were able to get a free hotel room and a voucher for food.

This area is just blocks from where 12-year-old Linda Rogers died in February after her house exploded during an apparent gas leak.

“Now that they said it’s safe to come home, yes but no. It’s like that 50-50. They say it’s safe to come home, but I still see them here, working and everything,” said resident Paulina Segovia. “Hopefully it is… You tell us to come home, but then we don’t have any gas. How are we going to shower, cook or whatever. Still an issue.”

Atmos says as long as residents are without gas, they will receive financial assistance.

 

