DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The evacuation orders issued last night in the Northwest Dallas neighborhood plagued by gas leaks, were lifted Thursday afternoon.

Several dozen homes and apartments were part of a mandatory evacuation after people noticed a gas smell.

But while residents can return home, many say they won’t yet since gas won’t be restored for at least three days.

Atmos Energy crews are doing significant repairs, replacing the gas main and meters in the alley along Linda Drive and Nogales Drive.

Residents in 25 homes and 18 apartment units had about 20 minutes to grab their belongings and get out last night.

They were able to get a free hotel room and a voucher for food.

This area is just blocks from where 12-year-old Linda Rogers died in February after her house exploded during an apparent gas leak.

“Now that they said it’s safe to come home, yes but no. It’s like that 50-50. They say it’s safe to come home, but I still see them here, working and everything,” said resident Paulina Segovia. “Hopefully it is… You tell us to come home, but then we don’t have any gas. How are we going to shower, cook or whatever. Still an issue.”

Atmos says as long as residents are without gas, they will receive financial assistance.