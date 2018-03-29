DFW
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The Fan
Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
US Says Airstrike Killed Top Al-Qaida leader In Libya
A U.S. airstrike last weekend in southwestern Libya killed two al-Qaida militants, including a top recruiter, the military's Africa Command said.
Rapper Fabolous Facing Charges In Domestic Violence Incident
Fabolous was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Latest Headlines
BLOG: The Opening Day Experience
The exhilaration of Opening Day is something everyone should experience at least once, says CBS11's Keith Russell.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas, who tops the latest rankings, is still learning to match his game to the course.
Featured Podcasts
Shan and RJ
Ben & Skin
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Weather App
Share Photos
Traffic
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Audio
Featured Podcasts
CEO Spotlight
Around Town
Better Living with Nick Carissimi
Brad Sham Cowboys Report
Gavin Dawson
Hello, Win Column!
E.S.P.
Eat
Scientists Create Melt-Resistant Ice Cream Using Banana Plant Fibers
Summer is just a few months away, and a team of researchers from Columbia and Canada have developed a melt-resistant ice cream that holds its consistency in the heat.
DFW Restaurants With The Best Easter Brunch Menus
Easter Sunday is a special holiday that's known for the best brunches of the year. After egg hunting and church services, here are the best DFW restaurants to hit for Easter brunch.
See
Bruno Mars & The Weeknd To Headline Lollapalooza In Chicago
The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys will headline this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. More than 180 acts will play on eight stages from August 2-5.
Smithsonian Accepts Uniforms From The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
A swatch of American culture was donated to the nation's attic on Monday as the Smithsonian Museum of American History accepted two iconic uniforms from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Play
Labs Still Lead, But French Bulldogs Leap In U.S. Popularity
Americans still love Labrador retrievers. They remain the country's most popular purebred dog for a 27th year. But the nation's flirtation with French bulldogs has reached new heights.
Best North Texas Easter Events For The Whole Family
Like most holidays, Easter is intended to be spent with family. Bring the whole gang to celebrate at any one of these family-friendly Easter events across the Metroplex.
Contests
More
Travel
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018 In California
Coachella is a huge annual music festival near Palm Springs. About a quarter of a million people will attend the event over two weekends in April 2018.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
Pop In For A Pint At The 5 Best Irish Pubs In America
Home is where the Irish hang a hat, and these pubs are some of America's best. It's even better when it's a family-run place where Celtic music and conviviality are on the menu.
Best Events Planned For International Women's Day 2018
With the ever-growing awareness of important women's issues and causes, celebrating International Women's Day this year is more important than ever before.
More
CBS Entertainment
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings
More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KRLD 1080
105.3 The Fan
100.3 Jack FM
98.7 KLUV
La Grande 107.5
ALT 103.7
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KTVT Live
Live Feed