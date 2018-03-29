CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:big cat Sanctuary, Easter Eggs, In-Sync Exotics, Local TV, white tigers

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The biggest community event of the year for the big cat rescue sanctuary In-Sync Exotics happens Saturday, March 31.

More than 1,000 people are expected to come see newly rescued white tigers Assad, Zahra, and Gus, along with the sanctuary’s 75 other residents as they receive their own Easter eggs.

atiger1 Rescued Tigers Hunt Easter Eggs

tiger with Easter egg (In-Sync Exotics)

The event serves as a vital lifeline for a sanctuary run solely on donations.

There will be plenty of activities for all ages – games, a bounce house, face painting, egg toss, sack race, food vendors, raffles and a silent auction for paintings created by the sanctuary’s very own residents!

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

In-Sync Exotics is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday.

