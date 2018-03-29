WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The biggest community event of the year for the big cat rescue sanctuary In-Sync Exotics happens Saturday, March 31.

More than 1,000 people are expected to come see newly rescued white tigers Assad, Zahra, and Gus, along with the sanctuary’s 75 other residents as they receive their own Easter eggs.

The event serves as a vital lifeline for a sanctuary run solely on donations.

There will be plenty of activities for all ages – games, a bounce house, face painting, egg toss, sack race, food vendors, raffles and a silent auction for paintings created by the sanctuary’s very own residents!

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

In-Sync Exotics is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday.