CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police have arrested a gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list during a traffic stop in Corpus Christi.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Eric Rene Ruiz.

asuspect6 Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured In Corpus Christi

Eric Rene Ruiz (DPS)

Officials say Ruiz was wanted since October for failure to register as a sex offender.

Corpus Christi police arrested Ruiz on Tuesday when he was found to be a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped.

Records show Ruiz in 2007 was convicted of attempting to sexually assault a 44-year-old woman in Nueces County and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Authorities say he has a history of violating his sex offender registration requirements. His criminal history also includes drug possession-related cases.

