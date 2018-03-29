CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police have arrested a gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list during a traffic stop in Corpus Christi.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Eric Rene Ruiz.

Officials say Ruiz was wanted since October for failure to register as a sex offender.

Corpus Christi police arrested Ruiz on Tuesday when he was found to be a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped.

Records show Ruiz in 2007 was convicted of attempting to sexually assault a 44-year-old woman in Nueces County and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Authorities say he has a history of violating his sex offender registration requirements. His criminal history also includes drug possession-related cases.

