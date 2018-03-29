ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Opening day is here for the Texas Rangers, and plenty of baseball fans will be heading to Globe Life Park in Arlington for the 2:35 p.m. game against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The Rangers have posted a detailed map online, showing which lots are available for Thursday’s game.

Some of the parking lots have changed around the ballpark due to construction of the Texas Live! complex. The Rangers have also posted information about what is different heading into this season.

Globe Life Park’s cash lots will open at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the gates will open at 11:30 a.m. before the game. Rangers officials encourage fans to arrive early.