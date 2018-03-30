CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Elton John: I’m Still Standing—A GRAMMY® Salute, will be broadcast on Tuesday, Apr. 10 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access, and features a collection of all-star performers from across the musical map, who will all gather together to celebrate the illustrious career of this true music legend.

Not only will the bill include Elton John himself, performing a medley of his timeless hits—including “Bennie And The Jets” and “Philadelphia Freedom”—but also expect to see the following artists cover even more of John’s gems, like:

“The Bitch Is Back” – Miley Cyrus
“Candle in the Wind” – Ed Sheeran
“Daniel” – Sam Smith
“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” – Alessia Cara
“Your Song” – Lady Gaga
“Rocket Man” – Little Big Town
“Border Song” – Christopher Jackson & Valerie Simpson
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – SZA & Shawn Mendes
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris
“We All Fall In Love Sometimes” – Chris Martin
“My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert
“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Kesha
“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” – John Legend
“I’m Still Standing” – Elton John and ensemble

Also making special appearances to celebrate Elton John’s five-decade career will be the likes of:

– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste
– Entertainer Neil Patrick Harris
– Bull star Christopher Jackson
– Actress Anna Kendrick
– CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King
– Elementary star Lucy Liu
– R&B singer Valerie Simpson
– Singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld

Watch Elton John: I’m Still Standing—A GRAMMY® Salute on Tuesday, Apr. 10 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

