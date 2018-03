FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a person who stole a purse from a Target customer on Wednesday.

Police say the person stole the purse in front of other customers at the Target on Alta Mere.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect running out of the store with the purse’s owner chasing after him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 817.392.4714.