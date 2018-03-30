DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s that time of year again. The temperatures are starting to get warmer, the winter clothing is getting packed away, and more people are heading outside to enjoy the weather. But health officials have a warning for North Texans. It’s also mosquito season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services will be updating the public Friday on this season’s plan to combat mosquito-borne illnesses. The briefing is expected to include an entomologist, mosquito control manager and other medical experts, reviewing Dallas County’s comprehensive control surveillance for the 2018 season.

The county wants to take proactive steps to help people be prepared this spring.

In addition to mosquito traps being placed by the county, health officials on Friday will likely go over the standard reminders for preventing mosquito bites. Those include things like wearing long clothing to cover up your arms and legs, and draining all standing water that you may have in your yard.

This is a major health concern in Dallas County. There were 26 confirmed cases of the West Nile virus last year and two deaths in the county. There were also two imported cases of chickungunya and 10 imported cases of dengue in Dallas County — all are mosquito-borne illnesses.

Tarrant County saw 20 cases of West Nile virus, one case of chickungunya and one case of dengue last year.