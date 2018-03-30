CBS 11Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Artist Credit: Gary Myrick) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email […]
TXA 21Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Artist Credit: Gary Myrick) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Artist Credit: Gary Myrick) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For […]
KRLDDallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Artist Credit: Gary Myrick) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email […]
105.3 The FanDallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Artist Credit: Gary Myrick) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:bugs, Chickungunya, Dallas County, DCHHS, Dengue, Local TV, Mosquito, West Nile

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s that time of year again. The temperatures are starting to get warmer, the winter clothing is getting packed away, and more people are heading outside to enjoy the weather. But health officials have a warning for North Texans. It’s also mosquito season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services will be updating the public Friday on this season’s plan to combat mosquito-borne illnesses. The briefing is expected to include an entomologist, mosquito control manager and other medical experts, reviewing Dallas County’s comprehensive control surveillance for the 2018 season.

The county wants to take proactive steps to help people be prepared this spring.

In addition to mosquito traps being placed by the county, health officials on Friday will likely go over the standard reminders for preventing mosquito bites. Those include things like wearing long clothing to cover up your arms and legs, and draining all standing water that you may have in your yard.

This is a major health concern in Dallas County. There were 26 confirmed cases of the West Nile virus last year and two deaths in the county. There were also two imported cases of chickungunya and 10 imported cases of dengue in Dallas County — all are mosquito-borne illnesses.

Tarrant County saw 20 cases of West Nile virus, one case of chickungunya and one case of dengue last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch