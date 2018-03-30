CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LOS ANGELES (CNN) – James Corden is on a mission to help solve Hollywood’s most pressing mystery. Who bit Beyonce?

Corden enlisted the help of actress Helen Hunt to crack the case in a hilarious segment on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show.”

In a parody sketch of the CBS Evening News, Corden and Hunt played news anchors who tossed to Ben Schwartz and Chris O’Dowd, both of whom were on deck to provide live shots and analysis on who bit the beloved Beyonce. The sketch was rife with puns from Beyonce songs as the four entertainers talked nonsense to each other.

Corden is the latest celebrity to have some fun with the #WhoBitBeyonce mystery. Television mogul Ryan Murphy joked on Tuesday about a potential new “American Crime Series” titled “Who Bit Beyonce?”

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar jokingly copped to the crime by posting a picture of herself with fangs on Instagram. “All right, I admit it,” said Gellar, who starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” “It was me #TheBiter.”

It all started when actress Tiffany Haddish revealed in an interview with GQ that someone had bitten Queen Bey at a party last December. Fans immediately went into overdrive with theories and hot takes on social media, and #WhoBitBeyonce began to trend.

Haddish has refused to name the actress, and several of Hollywood’s famous faces have come out to deny that they were the culprit including Lena Dunham, Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan. Model and host Chrissy Teigen thought that she had cracked the case, but had to backpedal earlier this week. “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE,” she tweeted.

Beyonce’s camp is still not commenting. For now, it remains one of Hollywood’s ultimate unsolved mysteries.

