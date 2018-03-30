CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Final Four, Kansas Jayhawks, March Madness, Marcus Garrett, NCAA Tournament, Villanova

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Kansas Jayhawks step onto the court in San Antonio Saturday night against Villanova, they’ll do it with a freshman who was made for this moment.

Marcus Garrett, started at Dallas’ Skyline High School before taking his game to Lawrence, Kansas. His former high school coach Paul Graham says Garrett has always put his teammates first.

536536de46a9446b9f291f5ce2797cc4 Marcus Garrett: From Skyline HS To The Final Four

Kansas Jayhawks freshman Marcus Garrett. (CBS11)

Back in his high school days, he would only take so many shots in a row. Despite being the player of the year in the state his senior season, he wanted his teammates to have a chance to impress the college scouts who were there to see him.

At the same time, Garrett will do whatever it takes to win.

His uncle Matthew, a former D-I player himself, introduced the game to Marcus. He says he never imagined Garrett would end up in the Final Four.

His goal for Marcus was simply to make sure he got a college education. His message to Marcus before every game is “I love you.”

Ironically, Garrett’s high school career ended a year ago in the state semifinals in San Antonio. He’s determined to have this trip there be much more memorable.

