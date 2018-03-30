DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Kansas Jayhawks step onto the court in San Antonio Saturday night against Villanova, they’ll do it with a freshman who was made for this moment.

Marcus Garrett, started at Dallas’ Skyline High School before taking his game to Lawrence, Kansas. His former high school coach Paul Graham says Garrett has always put his teammates first.

Back in his high school days, he would only take so many shots in a row. Despite being the player of the year in the state his senior season, he wanted his teammates to have a chance to impress the college scouts who were there to see him.

At the same time, Garrett will do whatever it takes to win.

His uncle Matthew, a former D-I player himself, introduced the game to Marcus. He says he never imagined Garrett would end up in the Final Four.

His goal for Marcus was simply to make sure he got a college education. His message to Marcus before every game is “I love you.”

Ironically, Garrett’s high school career ended a year ago in the state semifinals in San Antonio. He’s determined to have this trip there be much more memorable.