CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Cloud, Local TV, microsoft, Satya Nadella, Terry Myerson, Windows

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/CNN Money) – Microsoft is giving Windows a demotion, and leaning into the cloud.

CEO Satya Nadella told employees on Thursday that Terry Myerson, leader of the Windows and Devices Group, is leaving the company. “Microsoft has been my work, my team, and my purpose for 21 years,” Myerson wrote in a LinkedIn blog post. “It is an emotional day.”

Myerson’s departure had been planned for “some time,” he added.

The shakeup includes the formation of two engineering teams that will prioritize Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence products — a move that should make investors happy, said Brad Reback, a software analyst at Stifel.

Morgan Stanley said recently that Microsoft could hit $1 trillion in market value within a year, thanks in large part to the strengths of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, and the cloud-based Office 365 software suite.

Thursday’s announcement “further demonstrates that those are the growth engines going forward,” Reback said. And it aligns with Microsoft’s long-term priorities.

“Microsoft has actually been moving away from Windows and more towards the cloud, analytics and AI for the past 10 years,” explained Laura DiDio, an analyst at ITIC. “This did not happen overnight.”

So far, the company’s investment in the cloud, artificial intelligence and the ‘Internet of Things’ has paid off. Amy Hood, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, said in January that the company’s commercial cloud revenue grew 56 percent year-over-year. In that quarter, Windows commercial products and cloud services sales fell 4 percent.

It’s not unusual for Microsoft to blow up its organizational structure. In 2015, Nadella ousted three key executives, including the former Nokia CEO. That was just a year after Nadella replaced Steve Ballmer as CEO.

DiDio pointed out that Nadella has made major changes quickly during his tenure. “That’s the way you have to move,” to stay relevant, she said. “You’ve got to be agile to stay ahead of the game.”

The changes don’t mean that Microsoft is totally giving up on Windows, DiDio said. But they do mean that Nadella is focusing the company’s energies around stronger assets. “They’re de-emphasizing Windows,” she said, in order to become a stronger “player in cloud and artificial intelligence, because that’s where the money is.”

Earlier this month, Microsoft warned customers that it would be cracking down on what people say when using their services online. The company plans to ban accounts that use “offensive language” and will even go through private data to “investigate” people using Office, Xbox, Skype and other products.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch