DES MOINES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There’s always talk about the horrible odds and “money better spent”… but a giant jackpot has Mega Millions lottery players willing to take a chance at instant wealth.

The drawing for the estimated $502 million Mega Millions prize will be held Friday night.

It’s the nation’s 10th largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

It costs $2 to play the game and a willingness to ignore the fact that you’ll almost certainly lose. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million, though odds of winning smaller prizes are better.

The $502 million prize is the annuity option paid out over 29 years. A winner taking the cash option would walk away with $301 million.

Mega Millions is played in Texas, 43 other states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

