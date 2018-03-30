LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – “And what’s with this ‘Me Too’?” writes Sean Penn in his newly released book, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.”

In the epilogue of Penn’s fictional novel, the actor pens a poem in which he seems to defend Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose and compares the #MeToo movement to a “toddlers’ crusade.”

After allegations of sexual harassment from eight women were brought to light in November, Rose apologized for what he called “inappropriate behavior” and was fired by “CBS This Morning” and PBS. Louis C.K. also apologized for sexual misconduct.

There are no men nor women

only movements own the day

until movements morph to mayhem

and militaries chip away

whether North Korean missiles

or marching Tehran’s way

Where did all the laughs go?

Are you out there, Louis C.K.?

The poem continues:

Once crucial conversations

kept us on our toes

was it really in our interest to trample Charlie Rose?

And what’s with this ‘Me Too’?

This infantilizing term of the day

Is this a toddlers’ crusade?

Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child’s play?

A platform for accusation impunity?”

CNN has reached out to Penn for comment.

Penn appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday to promote the book. The actor told the host that he had taken a sedative “to get to sleep after a red-eye flight” before casually lighting up a cigarette. Colbert asked him to consider quitting.

