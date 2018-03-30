CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:#MeToo, Books, Charlie Rose, Local TV, Louis C.K., Sean Penn, Sexual Harassment, Sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – “And what’s with this ‘Me Too’?” writes Sean Penn in his newly released book, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.”

In the epilogue of Penn’s fictional novel, the actor pens a poem in which he seems to defend Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose and compares the #MeToo movement to a “toddlers’ crusade.”

After allegations of sexual harassment from eight women were brought to light in November, Rose apologized for what he called “inappropriate behavior” and was fired by “CBS This Morning” and PBS. Louis C.K. also apologized for sexual misconduct.

There are no men nor women
only movements own the day
until movements morph to mayhem
and militaries chip away
whether North Korean missiles
or marching Tehran’s way
Where did all the laughs go?
Are you out there, Louis C.K.?

The poem continues:

Once crucial conversations
kept us on our toes
was it really in our interest to trample Charlie Rose?
And what’s with this ‘Me Too’?
This infantilizing term of the day
Is this a toddlers’ crusade?
Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child’s play?
A platform for accusation impunity?”

CNN has reached out to Penn for comment.

Penn appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday to promote the book. The actor told the host that he had taken a sedative “to get to sleep after a red-eye flight” before casually lighting up a cigarette. Colbert asked him to consider quitting.

