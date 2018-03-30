LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The latest “Sharknado” television movies have not had as much bite ratings-wise as before. And now they’re ending. According to TVLine, Syfy has decided to conclude the franchise with the sixth film.

The as-yet-untitled “Sharknado 6” will have a time travel theme and bring back stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox.

The original campy TV movie swam into pop culture history in 2013, thanks to fans who couldn’t get enough of its plot about a cyclone causing flying sharks to attack Los Angeles. They live-tweeted the movie into infamy.

The 2014 sequel, “Sharknado 2: The Second One,” pulled in major ratings with 3.9 million viewers. But that number dropped by more than half by the time that the fifth movie, “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,” debuted in 2017.

The official Twitter account announced Wednesday that “Sharknado 6” would be out in August.

Some fans found Syfy’s decision to end the franchise to be all wet. “Sharknado 6 is going to be the final installment, which I assume means that this year will be the last year SyFy does their annual shark week,” one person tweeted. “It’s a shame that SyFy had apparently abandoned original films.”

For anyone interested, the new movie’s plot will reportedly involve Ziering’s character going back in time to try and undo the damage the sharks have done to the world.

