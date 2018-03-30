CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Ian Ziering, Local TV, Movies, Sharknado, Sharks, Syfy, Tara Reid, Television, Vivica A Fox

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The latest “Sharknado” television movies have not had as much bite ratings-wise as before. And now they’re ending. According to TVLine, Syfy has decided to conclude the franchise with the sixth film.

The as-yet-untitled “Sharknado 6” will have a time travel theme and bring back stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox.

The original campy TV movie swam into pop culture history in 2013, thanks to fans who couldn’t get enough of its plot about a cyclone causing flying sharks to attack Los Angeles. They live-tweeted the movie into infamy.

The 2014 sequel, “Sharknado 2: The Second One,” pulled in major ratings with 3.9 million viewers. But that number dropped by more than half by the time that the fifth movie, “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,” debuted in 2017.

The official Twitter account announced Wednesday that “Sharknado 6” would be out in August.

Some fans found Syfy’s decision to end the franchise to be all wet. “Sharknado 6 is going to be the final installment, which I assume means that this year will be the last year SyFy does their annual shark week,” one person tweeted. “It’s a shame that SyFy had apparently abandoned original films.”

For anyone interested, the new movie’s plot will reportedly involve Ziering’s character going back in time to try and undo the damage the sharks have done to the world.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch