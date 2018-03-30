PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that killed one and injured three in Plano could also be behind a double murder in Arlington.

Franklin Barnes, 19, was arrested in McKinney Thursday evening.

Plano police say he shot four people at the Cross Creek apartments on Alma Drive near Legacy Thursday morning, killing one.

On Friday, Arlington police say they believe Barnes may have also shot and killed two people at The Residence on Lamar apartments.

The victims in the Arlington murders have been identified as 25-year-olds Winston Davis and Joshua Daniels.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shootings.