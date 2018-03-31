CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Crash, fedex, i-45, Julius Schepps Freeway, Truck driver
A FedEx truck driver was killed after crashing over a highway in Dallas. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A FedEx 18-wheeler went over the side of a highway in Dallas early Saturday after crashing into a stalled vehicle, catching fire and killing the driver.

Police say at around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, a Honda Accord was traveling southbound in the 6600 block of Julius Schepps Freeway (I-45) in the middle lane when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The Honda when collided with a Chevy Malibu in front of it, which disabled the Honda and caused it to remain in the center lane.

The driver of the Honda left the vehicle after not being able to restart the car.

According to police, a short time later, a FedEx tractor trailer collided into the right passenger side of the Honda. The truck lost control and crashed over the side of the highway, falling several feet to the ground. The truck then burst into flames, killing the driver.

The driver of the FedEx truck was identified as 30-year-old Quantico Smith.

There was a front passenger in the Honda that was taken to the hospital and remains in good condition.

Police say the driver of the Honda was given a field sobriety test, and it was determined the driver was not impaired by alcohol.

