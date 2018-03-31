CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American service member killed this week by a roadside bomb in northern Syria was a 36-year-old Army soldier from Texas, the Defense Department said Saturday.

Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Dunbar, of Austin, died Friday as a result of injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Manbij, Syria, not far from the border with Turkey. A Briton also was killed and five other people were wounded in Thursday’s bombing — a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the country.

Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Dunbar (U.S. Army Special Operations Command)

Dunbar was assigned to the headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Manbij, a mixed Arab-Kurdish town, is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says the town is controlled by Syrian Kurdish militiamen that Turkish officials claim are “terrorists” and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

A U.K. defense ministry spokesman said the British armed forces member was killed during an operation against the Islamic State group.

Dunbar is the fourth American service member to die in Syria since the U.S. began attacking Islamic State group militants there in September 2014, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System.

The others were Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, whose death was specifically labeled by the Pentagon as noncombat related; Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott C. Dayton, who was killed by an improved explosive device; and Army Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, who died in a vehicle rollover.

