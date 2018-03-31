PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police have identified the victim who died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Quintarius Young, 29, was killed when he and three others were shot at the Cross Creek apartments on Alma Drive. The three other victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Franklin Barnes in McKinney Thursday evening. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

According to apartment management, two of the victims were apartment employees who found themselves close to the gunman.

Police in Arlington believe Barnes may have also shot and killed two people at The Residence on Lamar apartments. Those victims were identified as 25-year-olds Winston Davis and Joshua Daniels.

“We sent our homicide detectives to Plano and determined, yes. We are very confident this is probably going to be the only individual in our two deaths,” Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook.