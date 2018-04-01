ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – As the men and women ran the 40-yard dash, attempted as many pushups as they could in two minutes and tested their vertical leap, they did so knowing there was a greater mission at AT&T Stadium.

With several companies in attendance, the event is designed to help assist service members who are transitioning back to civilian life and find meaningful working opportunities.

In attendance were combat veterans and Dallas Cowboys such as three-time Super Bowl champion Chad Hennings, Hall-of-Famer Tony Dorsett and current Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown.

The respect shwon to those who protect our freedom everyday was overwhelming.

The top male and female performers from this weekend will on stage when the Cowboys make one of their draft pick selections later this April.