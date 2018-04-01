CBS 11(credit: CBSDFW.COM) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Officer Injured, Southwest Police Station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer was struck by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle following a struggle at a police station parking lot, authorities say.

According to police, there was a disturbance in the Southwest police station parking lot Sunday. During the incident, officers attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs when a struggle occurred.

During the struggle, police say the suspect was able to get into his vehicle and drive away. As the suspect was fleeing, he struck an officer, which caused injuries.

Officers were able to catch the suspect and place him under arrest. The suspect’s has not yet been identified.

Police say the officer struck by the suspect was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

