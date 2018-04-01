CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Data Breach, Department Stores, Lord & Taylor, Personal Information, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth
CHICAGO - MARCH 05: Pedestrians walk past a Saks Fifth Avenue store along the Magnificent Mile March 5, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(AP) – A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.

The chains’ parent company, Canada-based Hudson’s Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

The disclosure came after New York-based security firm Gemini Advisory LLC revealed on Sunday that a hacking group known as JokerStash or Fin7 began trying to sell a stash of up to 5 million stolen credit and debit cards on dark websites last week. The security firm confirmed with several banks that many of the compromised records came from Saks and Lord & Taylor customers.

Hudson’s Bay said in a statement that it “deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this may cause,” but it hasn’t said how many Saks or Lord & Taylor stores or customers were affected. The company said there’s no indication that the breach affected its online shopping websites or other brands, including the Home Outfitters chain or Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada.

The company says customers won’t be liable for fraudulent charges. It plans to offer free credit monitoring and other identity protection services.

There is evidence that the breach began about a year ago, said Dmitry Chorine, Gemini Advisory’s co-founder and chief technology officer. He said the prolific hacking group has previously targeted major hotel and restaurant chains.

Chorine said the hackers’ method is to send cleverly crafted phishing emails to company employees, especially managers, supervisors and other key decision-makers. Once an employee clicks on attachment, which is often made to look like an invoice, the system gets infected.

“For an entire year, criminals were able to sit on the network of Lord & Taylor and Saks and steal data,” he said.

Chorine said most of the stolen credit cards appear to have been obtained from stores in the New York City metropolitan area and other Northeast U.S. states. It’s possible, he said, that those stores hadn’t yet adopted the more secure credit card payment systems that have been rolled out elsewhere.

