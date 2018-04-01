FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police responded to a video posted on social media that shows an arrest near an apartment complex. The video appears to show officers striking a man on the ground during the arrest.

The arrest happened near the Chaparral apartments on Saturday, according to police.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said what the video doesn’t depict is that it took three officers and one supervisor to place the person in handcuffs. Two officers are shown in the video.

According to police, officers were responding to a disturbance call where the man was being combative towards the Fort Worth Fire Department. Firefighters told officers the man appeared to be intoxicated and attempted to assault the fire officials.

The man then fled on foot when an initial officer approached him, police say. After a short foot chase, the man was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

While the video was about 45 seconds long, police say the struggle lasted more than four minutes.

The person who shot the video talked to CBS11 and said he was heading home when he saw the arrest happening and that he instinctually pulled out his phone to record. He has since taken the video off his Facebook page because he said the debate started getting out of hand in the comments.