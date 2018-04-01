WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNEWS/AP) – A surprise awaited the President Trump when he woke up in Mar-a-Lago on Easter Sunday, but he probably didn’t like it much. Red paint was splashed across the sign outside Mr. Trump’s golf club near his Florida estate, CBS Miami reports.

Images posted online by CBS affiliate WPEC-TV show a worker cleaning red paint Sunday morning from the stone sign at the entrance to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Vandalism being investigate at Trump International Golf Club. Red paint splashed on entrance sign; trash thrown on lawn @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/gROmK3PB4i — Andrea Marvin CBS12 (@2AndreaMarvin) April 1, 2018

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Therese Barbera said the U.S. Secret Service was investigating.

Secret Service spokesman Joseph Casey referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

The golf club is less than 5 miles from Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Mr. Trump attended Easter services at a nearby Episcopal church.

