CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:affluenza, affluenza defense, Affluenza Teen, drunk driving, Ethan Couch, Intoxication Manslaughter, Local TV, probation, Tonya Couch

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After nearly two years behind bars the North Texas teen whose lawyers used an “affulenza” defense during his Intoxication Manslaughter trial in 2013 is set to be released from prison today.

Ethan Couch was sentenced to 720 days behind bars for violating probation.

While Couch, now 20-years-old, is being released from jail today he won’t exactly be free. As he completes his probation sentence he’ll be fitted for a GPS and alcohol monitor, and adhere to a curfew requiring him to stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. everyday. And should he get a driver’s license, Couch would be required to have an ignition interlock device attached to his vehicle.

Couch was 16-years-old in 2013 when he caused a crash that killed four people and left a fifth paralyzed. He was convicted of Intoxication Manslaughter, but was only sentenced to  rehabilitation and 10 years probation. The “affluenza” term came during the trial — it was a condition lawyers said Couch had because he was raised by wealthy parents and was never taught right from wrong.

Couch was two years into his probation term when video surfaced on social media showing him at a party playing beer pong — consuming alcohol was a violation of his probation.

Sometime between when the video was posted and a warrant issued for his arrest Couch and his mother, Tonya, fled to Mexico. The pair was caught near Puerto Vallarta days after Christmas 2015 and Couch was eventually extradited back to North Texas on January 28.

Critics say the justice system has been too lenient with Couch. “We’ll continue to watch him,” said MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church. “We have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation.”

If Couch were to violate probation, now that he has been in the adult system, he could face up to 10 years in prison each of the four people he killed.

Just as Ethan gains some of his freedom, his mother remains jailed. A judge revoked the bond of 50-year-old Tonya Couch after she failed a drug test. As punishment for fleeing with her son to Mexico, Tonya Couch is facing Money Laundering and Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch