FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After nearly two years behind bars the North Texas teen whose lawyers used an “affulenza” defense during his Intoxication Manslaughter trial in 2013 is set to be released from prison today.

Ethan Couch was sentenced to 720 days behind bars for violating probation.

While Couch, now 20-years-old, is being released from jail today he won’t exactly be free. As he completes his probation sentence he’ll be fitted for a GPS and alcohol monitor, and adhere to a curfew requiring him to stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. everyday. And should he get a driver’s license, Couch would be required to have an ignition interlock device attached to his vehicle.

Couch was 16-years-old in 2013 when he caused a crash that killed four people and left a fifth paralyzed. He was convicted of Intoxication Manslaughter, but was only sentenced to rehabilitation and 10 years probation. The “affluenza” term came during the trial — it was a condition lawyers said Couch had because he was raised by wealthy parents and was never taught right from wrong.

Couch was two years into his probation term when video surfaced on social media showing him at a party playing beer pong — consuming alcohol was a violation of his probation.

Sometime between when the video was posted and a warrant issued for his arrest Couch and his mother, Tonya, fled to Mexico. The pair was caught near Puerto Vallarta days after Christmas 2015 and Couch was eventually extradited back to North Texas on January 28.

Critics say the justice system has been too lenient with Couch. “We’ll continue to watch him,” said MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church. “We have a partnership with Tarrant County to make sure that he at least adheres to all his rules of probation.”

If Couch were to violate probation, now that he has been in the adult system, he could face up to 10 years in prison each of the four people he killed.

Just as Ethan gains some of his freedom, his mother remains jailed. A judge revoked the bond of 50-year-old Tonya Couch after she failed a drug test. As punishment for fleeing with her son to Mexico, Tonya Couch is facing Money Laundering and Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon charges.