DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Dallas have arrested a suspect who may have stolen instruments from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren. The guitars were inside of the musician’s van Thursday, parked outside of a Holiday Inn located in the 4300 block of Communications Drive.

Lofgren returned to his vehicle on Friday morning and found the rear door of the van pried open. Several guitars were gone.

Here are pics of the thief and his/her car, provided by Lofgren. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/oATFdqCbaR — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) March 30, 2018

Authorities were contacted about the case on Sunday by a man who had purchased one of the stolen guitars using the Offer Up resale app. The buyer did not know that the item was stolen when he purchased it, but saw news stories afterward and learned that his new guitar was likely one of Lofgren’s missing items.

The buyer contacted the suspect again, using Offer Up, and sent investigators to the 4600 block of Singleton Avenue.

Police arrested 33-year-old Oscar Mendoza at that location and recovered all of Lofgren’s stolen property. While officials have not said if Mendoza is the person responsible for actually taking the guitars, he was in possession of them when he was found by detectives.

Mendoza has been charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.