PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – An update now to a Consumer Justice investigation into a company trying to fine customers and void their warranty over a negative review.

According to the franchise manager at the Premier Pools & Spas corporate office, the Plano location has removed the clause threatening to bill customers $3,500 if they write a disparaging review.

PP&S sent Kasey and Michael Corcoran a $3,500 bill and a letter threatening to void their warranty after Kasey wrote reviews on google and the Better Business Bureau.

She was unhappy with the company’s customer service after paying them nearly $80,000 for an outdoor kitchen and pool.

The company said she was in violation of the non-disparagement clause in their contract.

However, Congress passed a federal law banning businesses from using those clauses in late 2016.

The Corcoran’s told CBS 11 News they had also been waiting months for PP&S to fix their drains and a broken light.

Days after our story, they said employees were at the home starting on those repairs.