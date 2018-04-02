CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Arrest, Facebook, Forrest Curry, Fort Worth Police Department, Video

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a weekend arrest in which a officer was caught on video kneeling on a man’s back and punching him while another officer kneed him.

In the 50-second video of Saturday’s arrest posted on Facebook by the Next Generation Action Network, which organizes demonstrations against police abuse, two Fort Worth police officers are seen restraining Forrest Curry as he lies face-down in the street. A officer kneels on Curry’s back and repeatedly punches him as he cries, “Why the f— are you punching me? Why?” A officer next to Curry knees him repeatedly in his side.

forrest curry arrest Fort Worth Police Investigate Violent Video Of Mans Arrest

A passerby recorded Forrest Curry’s arrest on his cell phone. The video was then posted to Facebook over the weekend. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in a statement Sunday that the officers were responding to a call for backup from fire department personnel, who told the officers that Curry “appeared to be intoxicated and had attempted to assault them.”

But one of Curry’s attorneys said that isn’t true.

“They don’t have any proof that there was any drunkenness, or any drugs involved, but even if there was, it doesn’t mean that he’s given up all civil rights that he has,” said attorney Jasmine Crockett.

It took three officers and one supervisor about five minutes to subdue Curry, Fitzgerald said.

Curry, 35, was booked into Tarrant County Corrections Center on charges of resisting officers and evading arrest. Jail records showed that Curry was being held Monday on a $2,250 bond.

forrest curry Fort Worth Police Investigate Violent Video Of Mans Arrest

Forrest Curry (photo credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

One of his attorneys, L. Chris Stewart of Atlanta, said Curry has a history of seizures and had one Saturday while walking that caused him to collapse in the street.

When Fort Worth emergency medical staff arrived in response to a call for help, Curry came to and, disoriented, took off running.

“It’s just sad that in a medical emergency, (police) couldn’t have been more patient or understanding,” Stewart said.

It is the latest in a string of confrontations that have raised questions about the Fort Worth Police Department’s use of force policies.

Two lawsuits related to the use of force by city police officers were filed in December.

In one of them, Jeremi Rainwater, who is white, contends that an officer shot him in the back without cause and several other officers colluded to cover up the flawed police response.

A grand jury that reviewed the officers’ behavior in the 2015 shooting did not file any charges against them.

In the other, Jacqueline Craig, who is black, is suing over a December 2016 arrest in which a Fort Worth officer wrestled her and her teenage daughter to the ground. Those arrests were captured on cellphone video.

Charges against Craig and her daughter were dropped, and the officer served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.

In addition, last December, a Fort Worth police sergeant was fired for ordering a rookie officer to use a stun gun on a woman who had called for help during a domestic dispute. Fitzgerald released a 12-minute video from the body camera of the rookie officer that he said showed the sergeant’s behavior was “absolutely unacceptable.”

