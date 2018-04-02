CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:College, Houston, Local TV, Micheal Brown, Scholarship, Students
(credit: Berthinia Rutledge-Brown via CNN)

HOUSTON (CNN) – Micheal Brown stared at the acceptance letter in front of him. It said yes. So did the next one. And the one after that.

The 17-year-old from Houston applied to 20 of the best universities in the U.S. He was admitted to every single one with a full ride and $260,000 in additional scholarship offers. “It’s something I’m proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off,” the student told CNN.

Of those 20 schools, he listed his top eight choices as Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, Georgetown and Vanderbilt.

Currently a senior at Mirabeau B. Lamar High School, Brown has been heavily involved in his school’s debate team, mock trial and student government for years. He has also volunteered for political campaigns, citing his interest to “the moment I saw Barack Obama get elected.”

Brown is set on majoring in political science, but is also considering a second degree in economics.

When he received his first acceptance in December, Brown chose to do it at a friend’s house to relieve the pressure of being around his whole family. “My family had high expectations and maybe didn’t realize how competitive the process is,” he said. But he still invited his biggest supporter to come along — his mom.

Berthinia Rutledge-Brown filmed as Brown stood in shock by the computer while his friends excitedly rallied around him.

Stanford, of course, said yes.

“After sixth grade, Mike was in control of his education,” recalled the proud mom. “He was focused, he knew what he wanted and he made his own decisions.” Rutledge-Brown lost three babies before becoming pregnant with Brown. Once she finally had a son, she poured all of her energy into giving him the very best that she possibly could.

Brown only received one ‘B’ during his entire academic career, which mom said was very difficult for the goal-getter.

On March 28, Brown opened the last four admissions decisions that would mark his 20-school streak. His mom, who works two jobs as a licensed chemical dependency counselor, took the afternoon off to be with him. They are both still in shock about the college and scholarship offers.

But Brown didn’t want to talk about his own accomplishments alone. “For me, it’s important to highlight that I’m not the only student of color who is achieving,” the teenager noted. He has met countless friends through organizations like QuestBridge, Emerge Fellowship and Breakthrough Collaborative, which match students from low-income communities with higher education opportunities.

In fact, Brown has at least one friend at every single Ivy League school thanks to these initiatives. He stressed the importance of using his platform to show other kids that they can dream big, too. “I want people to be informed and get access to these same programs,” he said.

The high achiever will spend the next 30 days touring additional schools before he makes his final choice on May 1. And he’s not taking a break until the fall. This summer, he’ll spend two weeks traveling around cities that have historically fought for racial justice as part of Rustic Pathways’ “Race in America” program.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch