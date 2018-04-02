CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Brian New
Filed Under:Brian New, medicine, Pension, promise, teachers, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Most public school teachers did not get into the profession to get rich but for their years of service, the Texas government promised teachers a small pension at retirement and affordable healthcare the rest of their life.

That was the deal.

Teachers say they have made good on their part but say Texas is no longer holding up its end of the bargain.

This year more than 270,000 retired teachers in Texas saw their health insurance costs skyrocket.

The dramatic increase has forced some retirees back into the work force and others to forgo filling their prescriptions.

heisig I Team: Retired Texas School Teachers Struggle To Afford Prescriptions

After nearly 30 years working as a teacher and coach at Grand Prairie High School, Randy Heisig spends a lot of his time at the golf course.

Most days, however, Heisig is not playing golf instead; he is working as a course marshal.

Heisig said he enjoys his job but wishes he could work 20 hours a week not the nearly 40 hours he now needs to.

“When I left teaching, I was ready to give up the full time stuff,” Heisig said.

Without working the extra hours along with working two other part-time jobs, Heisig, who is diabetic, said he could not afford his two insulin shots.

For years with the insurance the state provided him as a retired teacher, his insulin shots cost him $50 a month.

This year he is paying $900 a month until he meets his $1500 deductible when his cost will go to $180 a month.

Heisig said, “It’s a huge difference when you are on the fixed income.”

Heisig said he is fortunate he is able to earn extra income. For other retired teachers their health limits their options.

babbitt I Team: Retired Texas School Teachers Struggle To Afford Prescriptions

Valerie Babbitt spent 23 years teaching high school in Bells ISD before having to retire early because of a debilitating autoimmune disease.

Babbitt said last year she spent roughly $30 a month on her prescriptions. This year those same drugs with insurance, she said, will cost her more than $1,300 until she reaches her deductible.

“I can’t afford that,” she said.

So Babbitt is now skipping doses and against her doctor’s advice said no to a pricey infusion therapy

“I’m going to lose my life because I have quit taking some medication that I need to stop the progression of the disease and I’m upset about that,” she said.

rep flynn I Team: Retired Texas School Teachers Struggle To Afford Prescriptions

State Representative Dan Flynn is the Chairman of the House Pension Committee. He passed the legislation that changed the health care coverage for retired teachers.

He said he had to.

“It would have gone broke,” the Republican lawmaker from Van explained. “It was unsustainable.”

With an increase in health care costs and with retired teachers now living longer, state lawmakers last year added more than a half-billion dollars to the retired teacher health care system to keep the system afloat.

That was not enough, however, so the state raised deductibles and premiums on retired teachers.

Flynn said, “It may not be what a retired teacher likes or wants but we are doing what we can. We’ve even taken money out of the rainy day fund and we’ve never done anything like that before.”

The retired teachers’ health system faces a projected shortfall of $400 million by 2021. This means it is only going to get harder for those struggling to pay for their medicine.

“If I had known this from the very beginning at day one, when I retired, I also could have planned better for that kind of situation,” Heisig said. “I feel let down by a lot of people.”

Many retired teachers want lawmakers to combine the retired teacher’s health insurance with the health insurance plan that most other retired state employees are covered by, including retired state lawmakers.

Flynn said the state employee plan, known as the ERS, may look different but is not necessarily better.

Comments
  1. Happy Carrico says:
    April 2, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Local property taxes has nothing to do with funding the retirement system. This is a state program and comes from the State. Everybody always says “your property taxes will go up” but the retirement system does not draw on local property taxes. How about the teachers get the same health insurance the legislatures receive or even better the legislatures use the retired teachers insurance. I am sure it would change quickly if that happened!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch