CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Animal Killer, Cow, Donkey, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Shooting

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s are investigating after a man found a pair of his donkeys shot to death on Easter Sunday.

It happened in the 7300-block of Veal Station Road.

The donkeys were located on the land-owner’s property in a 600-acre pasture, inside a secured fence, about 300 yards from FM 730. Both donkeys were female, and both appeared to have suffered gun shot wounds.

The land-owner reported he had checked on his livestock at midnight the previous evening and arrived on scene Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., finding his donkeys deceased.

donkey Investigators Searching For Donkey Killers In Parker County

(photo credit: THOMAS WARNACK/AFP/Getty Images)

Sheriff Fowler said it is heart-breaking to find deceased animals at the hands of a suspect who hold no regard for the life or property of another.

“We intend to investigate this case fully,” Fowler said. “We will also seek to file this case as felony offenses with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.”

One of the land-owner’s cows was also shot to death. It was found last week, floating in a pond located on the property. A local veterinarian was contacted, who performed a necropsy and extensive exams on the animals, providing criminal investigators with leads. Results are pending.

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect(s) involved in the shootings of two donkeys.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594.8845, or the Parker County Crime Stoppers hotline at (817) 599.5555. You may remain anonymous when calling the Crime Stoppers Hotline. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons involved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch