PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s are investigating after a man found a pair of his donkeys shot to death on Easter Sunday.

It happened in the 7300-block of Veal Station Road.

The donkeys were located on the land-owner’s property in a 600-acre pasture, inside a secured fence, about 300 yards from FM 730. Both donkeys were female, and both appeared to have suffered gun shot wounds.

The land-owner reported he had checked on his livestock at midnight the previous evening and arrived on scene Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., finding his donkeys deceased.

Sheriff Fowler said it is heart-breaking to find deceased animals at the hands of a suspect who hold no regard for the life or property of another.

“We intend to investigate this case fully,” Fowler said. “We will also seek to file this case as felony offenses with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.”

One of the land-owner’s cows was also shot to death. It was found last week, floating in a pond located on the property. A local veterinarian was contacted, who performed a necropsy and extensive exams on the animals, providing criminal investigators with leads. Results are pending.

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect(s) involved in the shootings of two donkeys.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594.8845, or the Parker County Crime Stoppers hotline at (817) 599.5555. You may remain anonymous when calling the Crime Stoppers Hotline. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons involved.