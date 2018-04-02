DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homes and businesses along Newkirk Road between Crown Road and Royal Lane were evacuated this afternoon after a construction crew hit a gas line.

The line west of I-35 just south of 635 is being worked on and people should be able go home soon, according to Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evan.

The area isn’t in the exclusion zone, which has had issues leading up to and since a fatal house explosion caused by a gas leak.

CBS 11 News has reached out and is waiting for a statement from Atmos.