Filed Under:Demarcus Davis, Evil, Girls, Herman Sanders, minors, Pierre Lagrone, Sex, Sex Trafficking

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Following a four-day trial before, a federal jury last week convicted three men for their roles in a conspiracy to sex traffic underage girls.

The jury convicted Pierre Lagrone, aka “P” or “Pedro,” 33, on one count of conspiracy to sex traffic children, four counts of sex trafficking children, and one count of possessing child pornography. Lagrone faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

Herman Sanders, aka “Pooh,” 29, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to sex traffic children, one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Sanders faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 35 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

Demarcus Davis, aka “Zigg,” 25, was convicted on one count of sex trafficking children. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 35 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

Lagrone and Davis are scheduled to be sentenced on July 23. A sentencing date for Sanders has not been set.

According to evidence presented at trial, Lagrone and Davis were violent pimps who recruited, controlled, and profited off underage female victims through commercial sex acts. Lagrone and Davis recruited and advertised underage female victims for commercial sex acts. The defendants communicated with potential clients, collected proceeds, and paid for motels rooms and supplies. Lagrone and Davis kept almost all, if not all, of the proceeds of the commercial sex acts, providing only food, shelter, and occasional clothing to the underage female victims. Sanders conspired with and assisted Lagrone in this sex trafficking.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

 

