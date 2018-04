I-Team: Retired Texas School Teachers Struggle To Afford PrescriptionsMost public school teachers did not get into the profession to get rich but for their years of service, the Texas government promised teachers a small pension at retirement and affordable healthcare the rest of their life.

Handcuffed Inmate Who Escaped Jail Back In Police CustodyAn inmate who escaped as a bailiff was transporting him from Frank Crowley to Lew Sterrett for booking on Monday evening has been found and is back in police custody.

College Volleyball Player Says She Was Kicked Off Team For Photos That Were "Too Sexy"A former Cincinnati volleyball player is suing the university, saying that she was kicked off of the team for posting photographs on Instagram that were "too sexy."

Expert Says Despite Test's Positive Outcome, He Wouldn't Drink Plano's WaterDays ahead of a visit from famed consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, the City of Plano released new test numbers that it says show the water is safe.

MADD President: Ethan Couch Release Is 'Grave Injustice' For VictimsThe president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is calling the release of "affluenza teen" Ethan Couch a "grave injustice" after he killed four people while driving drunk at 16 years old.

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum Announce SplitChanning Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.

Kathy Griffin Warns That Her Nightmare "Can Happen To You"Kathy Griffin hopes to make a comeback by laughing about the disturbing photograph that almost killed her career. But she also has a warning. "If it happened to me, it can happen to you," she said.

North Texas Company Recalls Nearly 4 Tons Of Raw BeefA North Texas company has recalled nearly four tons of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.

Controversial Comment Clause Out Of Contracts Thanks To 'Consumer Justice'An update now to a Consumer Justice investigation into a Plano company trying to fine customers and void their warranty over a negative review.

Oakland Gets Past Texas 3-1 To Spoil Colon's Rangers DebutJed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the A's beat the Rangers by a score of 3-1 on Monday night, spoiling the Rangers debut of Bartolo Colon.