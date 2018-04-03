MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The lead pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite was arrested Tuesday on a charge of Persons Required to Report; Time to Report for allegedly failing to report abusive sexual relationships between church workers and underage parishioners.

Police allege in a statement that Robert Arnold Ross, 70, knew of an ongoing relationship between a 15-16 year-old-girl and a 33-year-old assistant youth pastor at the church named Steve Winn of Crandall.

On February 18, 2018, the Mesquite Police Department received a report of a possible sexual assault of a teenage girl. The investigation confirmed that Winn had an ongoing sexual relationship with the teen during the course of the last 14 months.

Winn was an Assistant Youth Pastor at the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite and the victim is a student at the church’s Christian school. Winn was arrested Feb. 22 on three counts of sexual assault of a child in Dallas County.

He also faces three counts of sexual assault of a child in Kaufman County. He remained at the Dallas County jail Monday, with total bail set at $375,000.

A church spokesperson previously said Steven Winn was a volunteer, not an employee, but had no other comment.

Larry Allen Winn, Steve’s 65-year-old father, was also arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.