MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The lead pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite was arrested Tuesday on a charge of Persons Required to Report; Time to Report for allegedly failing to report abusive sexual relationships between church workers and underage parishioners.

Police allege in a statement that Robert Arnold Ross, 70, knew of an ongoing relationship between a 15-16 year-old-girl and a 33-year-old assistant youth pastor at the church named Steve Winn of Crandall.

robert arnold ross Police: Baptist Pastor Turned Blind Eye To Child Sexual Assaults

Robert Arnold Ross, Lead Pastor of the Open Door Baptist Church (photo credit: Mesquite Police Department)

On February 18, 2018, the Mesquite Police Department received a report of a possible sexual assault of a teenage girl. The investigation confirmed that Winn had an ongoing sexual relationship with the teen during  the course of the last 14 months.

steven aaron winn Police: Baptist Pastor Turned Blind Eye To Child Sexual Assaults

Steven Aaron Winn, 33 (photo credit: Mesquite Police Department)

Winn was an Assistant Youth Pastor at the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite and the victim is a student at the church’s Christian school. Winn was arrested Feb. 22 on three counts of sexual assault of a child in Dallas County.

He also faces three counts of sexual assault of a child in Kaufman County. He remained at the Dallas County jail Monday, with total bail set at $375,000.

A church spokesperson previously said Steven Winn was a volunteer, not an employee, but had no other comment.

Larry Allen Winn, Steve’s 65-year-old father, was also arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

