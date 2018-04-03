CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
U.S.A (CBSDFW.COM) – Stella Artois has issued a voluntary recall of some its 11.2-ounce bottles of Stella Artois beer in the U.S. and Canada that may contain particles of glass.

The potentially affected bottles are “limited in scope” and were manufactured in a third-party production facility. Officials said the recall, which impacts less than 1 percent of Stella Artois glass bottles, is being done to ensure the safety of consumers. (photo credit: Anheuser-Busch Companies)

The Belgian beer brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said the recall covers less than 1% of its glass bottles sold in North America.
The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The move comes in response to the discovery of a glass packaging flaw at one the company’s third-party production facilities that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

“The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

Consumers can get more information on the recall and a list of the production codes of the affected bottles on the company’s web site or by calling 1-855-215-5824.

 

 

 

