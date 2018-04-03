CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
 Shooting At YouTube HQ In CA | Read More
By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Consumer Justice, Dallas, Fake License Plates, roads, Task force

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, Dallas County Commissioners and the North Central Council of Governments announced plans to bring back a task force to fight the growing problem of fake license plates.

Law enforcement officials say 90 percent of the paper license plates you see on the road are fake.

The money from selling those plates goes to fund gangs, drug dealers, even the cartel.

This is an update to a Consumer Justice investigation we brought you last year.

Drivers use fake temporary tags so they don’t have to pay to register their cars or because the vehicle won’t pass inspection.

The tags are illegally sold for $25 on Facebook or on the street.

The Dallas County Clean Air task force, who went after the people buying and selling the plates, disbanded last year after the Governor cut their funding.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said a smaller task force will be back on the road tackling the problem.

The original task force had four deputies and ten detectives assigned to the unit.

Jenkins said a $320,000 grant will pay for two full time deputies plus training and equipment.

“I would like to have got it done sooner, it took a lot more work than we thought. The gangs selling these fake inspection stickers are involved in all sorts of bad activities. We don’t want to leave any avenue of them getting money open for them,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the money was found with the help of the North Texas Council of Governments.

“Your videos and previous coverage has certainly shed some light on things we didn’t know the specifics of,” said COG Senior Program Manager Chris Klaus.

This money will run out by the Summer of 2019.

Jenkins hopes to secure a more permanent source of funding through the state in the meantime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch