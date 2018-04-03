CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:American Civil Liberties Union, Kayleigh Lovvorn, the American Bar Association, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is again attempting to expedite the execution process by seeking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ approval to opt in to a federal law shortening legal deadlines and limiting appeals options for death-sentenced inmates.

The Texas death chamber in Huntsville, Texas. (credit: Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

State’s Attorney General spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn tells the Houston Chronicle that the renewed request to the Justice Department will avoid “stressful delays” and cut “excessive costs” of lengthy federal court proceedings.

Defense attorneys say the opt-in would lead to executing innocent people and could end ongoing appeals for many death row prisoners if applied retroactively. The request has sparked a federal lawsuit and hundreds of comments from the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Bar Association, Mexico’s government and defense lawyers.

Texas would be the first state to receive opt-in approval in more than two decades if Sessions greenlights the application.

 

