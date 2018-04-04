CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Dallas Keuchel, houston astros, Josh Reddick, Local TV, MLB, sweep

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Josh Reddick had three hits and Alex Bregman’s tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch did not go to his closer, Ken Giles with a one-run lead in the 9th.  Instead Brad Peacock finished the game.  He pitched the final three innings.

Miguel Castro (0-1) took over for Dylan Bundy to start the seventh and walked Derek Fisher with one out. Fisher stole second base with two outs and the Astros went on top when he scored on Bregman’s single to left field.

Reddick, who started the season 1 for 11, singled three times on Wednesday after hitting a two-run homer and a grand slam in his last two at-bats on Tuesday night.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — with four walks in five innings. Brad Peacock (1-0) allowed two hits in three scoreless innings for the win.

Bundy, who threw seven scoreless innings in his first start this season, allowed five hits and two runs while fanning eight in six innings.

Jonathan Schoop had three hits for the Orioles, who have lost five straight since a win on opening day. Manny Machado singled with two outs in the ninth, but Peacock struck out Schoop to end it.

The Orioles got going early in this one when Tim Beckham hit a leadoff single and Schoop singled with one out. Adam Jones reached when he hit a high popup that second baseman Jose Altuve apparently lost in the sun and allowed to drop right in front of him in the infield.

Schoop was out at second at the play, but Beckham scored to make it 1-0.

Trey Mancini followed with a single, but Keuchel settled down to strike out Danny Valencia to end the inning.

Reddick singled with no outs in the second and Marwin Gonzalez followed with a double. The Astros tied it up when Reddick scored on a groundout by Jake Marisnick.

Valencia walked to start the fourth and Caleb Joseph singled with one out. The Orioles regained the lead when Craig Gentry grounded into a force out that allowed Valencia to score.

Altuve and Reddick hit consecutive singles with one out in the sixth inning before a sacrifice bunt by Gonzalez scored Altuve to tie it at 2-all.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF/1B Mark Trumbo, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quadriceps, is improving and will play in simulated games Wednesday and Thursday.
Astros: All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa got Wednesday off to rest a bruised big toe that he injured when he fouled a ball off his foot on Sunday. Manager A.J. Hinch expects him to be back in the lineup when Houston opens a series against San Diego on Friday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start for Baltimore on Thursday night when the Orioles open a four-game series with the Yankees. Cashner looks to get back on track after allowing six hits and five runs — four earned — in five innings of a 6-2 loss to Minnesota in his first start of the season.
Astros: Houston is off on Thursday before Lance McCullers (1-0, 3.38) starts in the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Padres on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch