AUSTIN (AP) — The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, a disease deadly to hibernating bats, has been found for the first time in Central Texas.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department revealed Wednesday that the fungus was detected this year in four new counties, including Blanco and Kendall counties in Central Texas. The fungus was detected on cave bats, tri-colored bats, Townsend’s big-eared bats and a single Mexican free-tailed bat.

That brings to 10 the number of Texas counties where the fungus has been detected. Eight are in the Texas Panhandle.

No cases of the disease were found in those counties, but millions of bats have succumbed to the disease in the eastern United States.