CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Best Of, Eat See Play, Kena Sosa, play
(credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

By Kena Sosa

Dallas/Fort Worth brings live music to a new level, spanning genres, styles and bursting with talent and chart-topping hits. Whether they go big or stay big at home, the best way to support these local bands is to go see them live at any of these local venues.

Curtain Club
2800 Main St.
Dallas, TX 75226
(214) 742-6207
www.curtainclub.com

While it’s true that The Curtain Club has been rocked by national and international performers, the heart of The Curtain Club comes from supporting and pushing local bands forward. Reverend Horton Heat, Bowling for Soup, SouthFM, and Tripping Daisy are just some of the local bands who have played here and left their mark. Those who have played and endured there through the years are even featured on custom artwork hung on its walls as they continue to give a stage to new talent.

Shipping and Receiving Bar
201 S. Calhoun St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 887-9313
www.shippingandreceiving.bar
Shipping and Receiving Bar, snuggled in central Fort Worth, hosts countless events each year showcasing local music, art, festivals and even fundraising events. Shipping and Receiving has plenty of room for local bands to rock the outdoor stage or indoor area, near the bar, far from worries and filled with friendly, fantastic staff and patrons. As DFW gears up for summer and the temperatures warm, keep an eye out for bands coming to Shipping and Receiving Bar to enjoy the open air of the large patio facing the stage, with picnic tables ready for those who prefer to sit and sip as their ears dance. Those who prefer to stay inside can play pool or take in the music from the comfy couches right next to the bar. Whatever your style, at Shipping and Receiving Bar it’s time to kick back and enjoy some live music.
The Rail Club
3101 Joyce Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 560-7245
www.therailclub.com

Once a prolific metal club in Fort Worth, The Rail Club recently revamped, redesigned and reorganized to become a venue welcoming all genres and crowds. With mostly all ages shows, the inclusiveness of the new The Rail Club is clear. Supporting big names and local bands is a no-brainer for this stage. Between bands, feel free to peruse some low key fun like foosball or pool and add a drink or two, to make your trip to The Rail Car a satisfying one for your ear and your soul.

Related:  Best Music Festivals Near DFW

Trees
2709 Elm St.
Dallas, Texas 75226
(214) 741-1122
www.treesdallas.com

For almost 30 years, Trees has done its part to put Deep Ellum on the map for a stellar live music experience. All genres, talent and tunes are welcome at Trees, known to bring in the hard-hitters of music as well as the hometown favorites. With ample room, a phenomenal audio set up, equipment and professional staff, Trees is where you want to be almost any night of the week.
Three Links
2704 Elm St.
Dallas, TX 75214
(214) 653-8228
www.threelinksdeepellum.com

As it approaches its fifth year in operation, Three Links in Deep Ellum, has blazed a fire in the ears of Dallas music-lovers. Rock fans will attest to Three Links’ dedication to bring the noise on an unprecedented level, giving new bands a true stage to bring in the fun, new listeners and support those who support them. To add even more flavor to the night, try one of their many tap craft beers, in the double digits, or some grub from the menu, straight from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Related: Best Restaurants With Live Music in Fort Worth

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch