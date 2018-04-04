(credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

By Kena Sosa



Dallas/Fort Worth brings live music to a new level, spanning genres, styles and bursting with talent and chart-topping hits. Whether they go big or stay big at home, the best way to support these local bands is to go see them live at any of these local venues.

Curtain Club

2800 Main St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 742-6207

www.curtainclub.com

While it’s true that The Curtain Club has been rocked by national and international performers, the heart of The Curtain Club comes from supporting and pushing local bands forward. Reverend Horton Heat, Bowling for Soup, SouthFM, and Tripping Daisy are just some of the local bands who have played here and left their mark. Those who have played and endured there through the years are even featured on custom artwork hung on its walls as they continue to give a stage to new talent.

Shipping and Receiving Bar

201 S. Calhoun St

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 887-9313

www.shippingandreceiving.bar 201 S. Calhoun StFort Worth, TX 76104(817) 887-9313

Shipping and Receiving Bar, snuggled in central Fort Worth, hosts countless events each year showcasing local music, art, festivals and even fundraising events. Shipping and Receiving has plenty of room for local bands to rock the outdoor stage or indoor area, near the bar, far from worries and filled with friendly, fantastic staff and patrons. As DFW gears up for summer and the temperatures warm, keep an eye out for bands coming to Shipping and Receiving Bar to enjoy the open air of the large patio facing the stage, with picnic tables ready for those who prefer to sit and sip as their ears dance. Those who prefer to stay inside can play pool or take in the music from the comfy couches right next to the bar. Whatever your style, at Shipping and Receiving Bar it’s time to kick back and enjoy some live music.

The Rail Club



3101 Joyce Drive



(817) 560-7245

www.therailclub.com Fort Worth, TX 76116(817) 560-7245

Once a prolific metal club in Fort Worth, The Rail Club recently revamped, redesigned and reorganized to become a venue welcoming all genres and crowds. With mostly all ages shows, the inclusiveness of the new The Rail Club is clear. Supporting big names and local bands is a no-brainer for this stage. Between bands, feel free to peruse some low key fun like foosball or pool and add a drink or two, to make your trip to The Rail Car a satisfying one for your ear and your soul.

Related: Best Music Festivals Near DFW

Trees

2709 Elm St.

Dallas, Texas 75226

(214) 741-1122

www.treesdallas.com

For almost 30 years, Trees has done its part to put Deep Ellum on the map for a stellar live music experience. All genres, talent and tunes are welcome at Trees, known to bring in the hard-hitters of music as well as the hometown favorites. With ample room, a phenomenal audio set up, equipment and professional staff, Trees is where you want to be almost any night of the week.

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

As it approaches its fifth year in operation, Three Links in Deep Ellum, has blazed a fire in the ears of Dallas music-lovers. Rock fans will attest to Three Links’ dedication to bring the noise on an unprecedented level, giving new bands a true stage to bring in the fun, new listeners and support those who support them. To add even more flavor to the night, try one of their many tap craft beers, in the double digits, or some grub from the menu, straight from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Related: Best Restaurants With Live Music in Fort Worth