By Kena Sosa
Dallas/Fort Worth brings live music to a new level, spanning genres, styles and bursting with talent and chart-topping hits. Whether they go big or stay big at home, the best way to support these local bands is to go see them live at any of these local venues.
Curtain Club
2800 Main St.
Dallas, TX 75226
(214) 742-6207
www.curtainclub.com
While it’s true that The Curtain Club has been rocked by national and international performers, the heart of The Curtain Club comes from supporting and pushing local bands forward. Reverend Horton Heat, Bowling for Soup, SouthFM, and Tripping Daisy are just some of the local bands who have played here and left their mark. Those who have played and endured there through the years are even featured on custom artwork hung on its walls as they continue to give a stage to new talent.
201 S. Calhoun St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 887-9313
www.shippingandreceiving.bar
(817) 560-7245
www.therailclub.com
Once a prolific metal club in Fort Worth, The Rail Club recently revamped, redesigned and reorganized to become a venue welcoming all genres and crowds. With mostly all ages shows, the inclusiveness of the new The Rail Club is clear. Supporting big names and local bands is a no-brainer for this stage. Between bands, feel free to peruse some low key fun like foosball or pool and add a drink or two, to make your trip to The Rail Car a satisfying one for your ear and your soul.
Related: Best Music Festivals Near DFW
Trees
2709 Elm St.
Dallas, Texas 75226
(214) 741-1122
www.treesdallas.com
2704 Elm St.
(214) 653-8228
www.threelinksdeepellum.com
As it approaches its fifth year in operation, Three Links in Deep Ellum, has blazed a fire in the ears of Dallas music-lovers. Rock fans will attest to Three Links’ dedication to bring the noise on an unprecedented level, giving new bands a true stage to bring in the fun, new listeners and support those who support them. To add even more flavor to the night, try one of their many tap craft beers, in the double digits, or some grub from the menu, straight from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
Related: Best Restaurants With Live Music in Fort Worth