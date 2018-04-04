(CBS) – An Oklahoma boy and his new pet are stealing the hearts of social media users. Madden was born with a cleft lip and two different colored eyes.
The 7-year-old child had surgery to correct the cleft lip, but still gets bullied because of his scar and his unusual eyes.
After his mom blogged about it, a Minnesota mother shared pictures of a cat with the same physical attributes. Madden’s family traveled to Minnesota to adopt ‘Moon’ the cat.
Now, Madden and Moon are inseparable, and share pictures on Instagram.
H/T: CBS Philly