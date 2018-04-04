(CBS) – An Oklahoma boy and his new pet are stealing the hearts of social media users. Madden was born with a cleft lip and two different colored eyes.

The 7-year-old child had surgery to correct the cleft lip, but still gets bullied because of his scar and his unusual eyes.

After his mom blogged about it, a Minnesota mother shared pictures of a cat with the same physical attributes. Madden’s family traveled to Minnesota to adopt ‘Moon’ the cat.

Now, Madden and Moon are inseparable, and share pictures on Instagram.

Finally together 😍 #maddenandmoon A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

H/T: CBS Philly