Filed Under:Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV, Joanna Gaines

WACO (CNN) – Tuesday night was the series finale for “Fixer Upper,” and its stars were feeling it. Chip and Joanna Gaines took to social media to mark the end of their wildly popular HGTV show after five seasons.

“Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper,” Chip Gaines tweeted. “Who’s watching with us?”

Fans have been dreading the day since the pair announced last September that they were quitting the show.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the pair wrote in a blog post on their official site. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

They cited a desire to focus more on their family and businesses as the reason they opted out of the series that has launched an empire. It clearly was not easy for them, as Chip tweeted during the show, “Last #demoday I’m not crying, you’re crying. #FixerUpper.”

The couple announced in January that they are expecting their fifth child.

After the last episode aired, Chip tweeted “And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco!”

The show had a strong following. Viewers were treated to the couple working with buyers on “fixer uppers” and transforming them into dream homes.

Joanna shared a photo on Instagram of her and her husband filming the show’s pilot in 2012, and their last scene filmed in 2017. “What a journey this has been! Check out my blog to read an update from us and to see what’s on the horizon for our family and Magnolia as we move forward,” she wrote. “The end is bittersweet, but we are excited for what’s to come.”

Viewers can take heart, however. A new show is coming. “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design” premieres April 10 and “will give fans a never-before-seen look at the coveted design secrets.”

