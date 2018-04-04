ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One Dilly? Meh. The Rangers now say, “Dilly, Dilly” when it comes to the new Dilly Dog!

Due to the popularity of the new Dilly Dog at Globe Life Park, the Rangers and Delaware North are adding a second location inside the stadium that will sell the hot dog.

People consumed nearly 2,500 Dilly Dogs at the only available location located at the State Fare Stand section 41 on the main concourse during the season opening four-game series against the Houston Astros.

With the high demand, a second stand located at section 9 on the main concourse will sell Dilly Dogs beginning with Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The item consists of a dill pickle cored out and stuffed with an Angus Beef Jumbo Dog. It’s battered and fried.

“We have been overwhelmed at the demand for the Dilly Dogs by fans at Globe Life Park,” said Sportservice Arlington General Manager Casey Rapp. “As a result we are adding a second location where fans can purchase this tasty treat. This will allow our customers to buy their Dilly Dogs and get back to their seats to enjoy the game.

The Rangers open a six-game homestand on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. versus Toronto.

The teams also play on Saturday at 7:05 and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. The Los Angeles Angels conclude the homestand with 7:05 p.m. contests on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, April 9, 10, and 11.